City of Palm Desert host Emergency Readiness Expo event

The City of Palm Desert is inviting Coachella Valley residents to join them for an Emergency Readiness Expo, taking place on Wednesday, September 25, from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Palm Desert Library.

This community event aims to help residents prepare for emergencies and become knowledgeable of local resources and safety practices.

The Expo will showcase a variety of vendors and exhibits, including The Coachella Valley Disaster Preparedness Network which will feature a special presentation at 5:30 p.m.

This event is free and open to the public to gain valuable emergency safety practices from local public agencies. Check out the website for more information at https://www.engagepalmdesert.com/