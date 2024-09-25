Trial underway in the 2017 murders of Indio couple

The trial against two of four suspects accused in a 2017 double murder was underway this week with opening statements beginning on Tuesday.

Aaron Bernal and Adilene Casteneda were accused of murdering Jonathan Reynoso and Audrey Moran.

The two victims were reported missing in 2017; their skeletal remains were found three years later.

On Wednesday, the prosecution began presenting its case against the two suspects.

Abraham Fregoso Jr. and Manuel Magana Rios were still awaiting trial.

Two other suspects, Eric Rios and Jesus Ruiz Jr. pleaded guilty in February to aiding in escape of arrest.

Prosecutors were expected back in court on Thursday for more witnesses.

