33rd annual Morongo Thunder and Lightning Powwow now underway

Published 10:57 PM

Celebrating Native American culture! More than 900 tribal dancers and 20 drum groups from across the United States and Canada are taking part in the 33rd annual Morongo Thunder and Lightning Powwow this weekend.

Thousands of spectators are excited to attend the three-day event which kicked off on Friday at the Morongo Indian Reservation.

Attendance is free.

"The Morongo Thunder and Lightning Powwow celebrates Native American culture while helping tribes preserve our heritage and traditions for future generations," said Morongo Tribal Chairman Charles Martin. "Our powwow is a wonderful opportunity for visitors to learn about the richness and beauty of Native American dance, music and art."

Vendors will be on hand, selling handcrafted art and traditional foods!

Click here for the full schedule of events.

Jesus Reyes

