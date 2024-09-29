Skip to Content
California Native Vote Project encourages Native American voter participation

KESQ
By
Published 6:20 PM

The 33rd annual Morongo Thunder and Lightning Powwow final day included celebrations.

More than 900 tribal dancers and 20 drum groups from across the United States and Canada took part in the annual weekend.

Beyond the performances, booths were setup to share resources with attendees including California Native Vote Project — which focused on voter registration.

Stay with News Channel 3 to learn more about why organizers say political representation is important among the Native American community.

Shay Lawson

