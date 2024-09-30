Top Hamas commander killed in Lebanon was UNRWA employee placed on administrative leave

GENEVA (AP) — The U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees says a top Hamas commander killed in Lebanon Monday was one of its employees but had been suspended since allegations of his ties to the militant group emerged in March. Fatah Sharif’s connection to Hamas appeared set to ratchet up pressure on UNRWA, already facing a $80 million funding shortfall this year. Hamas said he was killed with his wife, son and daughter in an airstrike on Monday. Sharif was not open about his affiliation with the Palestinian militant group. Critics of UNRWA have repeatedly blasted it, saying it wasn’t doing enough to root out Hamas militants from its ranks.

