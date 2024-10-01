Two hikers rescued after heat illness while on a trail in Palm Springs

Two hikers were rescued from a trail in Palm Springs after experiencing heat illness.

The incident was first reported at around 12:50 p.m. on Frank Bogert Trail, located at Andreas Hills Drive.

According to the Palm Springs Fire Dept., two hikers were unable to finish the hike due to heat illness. A stokes basket was used to remove them from the trail.

The hikers were treated by paramedics and transported to the hospital.

First Alert Meteorologist Patrick Evans said the temperatures in Palm Springs around 1:00 p.m. showed it was 115 degrees. That's close to a record for the day for the city.

First Alert Meteorologist Patrick Evans during the News Channel 3 at Noon

(10/1/24)

Over the past years, the Palm Springs Fire Dept. has urged hikers to take extra precautions when hiking in and around the city during high temperatures. Here are a few important tips PSFD shared for residents and visitors hiking in the heat: