La Quinta City Council receives Talus bankrupsty case update

The City of La Quinta is releasing new details on the long-delayed Talus luxury resort development off Avenue 52 and Jefferson Street.

The City Attorney Bill Ihrke presented the city council with an update on the project Tuesday evening and the city's efforts to defend its interest in the Robert Green Company's bankruptcy case.

The Ihrke said the city is working to move ahead with a new developer to ensure Talus doesn't fall into further disrepair.

Ihrke also said, "So construction can restart as soon as possible and most importantly the city's rights are preserved and exercised to appoint who the next developer will be to take over the Talus project."

The first Talus luxury branded hotel was initially set to open its doors in 2019 but has faced numerous delays in construction financing.

Work at the half-built construction site has been silent for more than two years.

