A crash saved a teenager whose car suddenly sped up to 120 mph in the rural Midwest

Sam Dutcher says he had finished running errands when his Honda Pilot suddenly accelerated over 100 mph, eventually forcing authorities to coordinate a controlled crash in the western Minnesota countryside to save the 18-year-old. A Honda spokeswoman on Thursday declined to speculate on what might have gone wrong and said the family should take the vehicle in to a dealership so that an inspection could be done. Dutcher says the brake wouldn’t work and he couldn’t shift into neutral. A last-ditch plan averted disaster that September evening. Dutcher was told to crash into the rear of a squad car, allowing the Honda to safely stop moments before reaching a dangerous intersection.

