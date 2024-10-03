Local Message Envy locations will re-open later this month

The two local Message Envy locations that shut down last week will reopen.

Members were notified that the Message Envy locations in Palm Desert and La Quinta will reopen later this month.

An e-mail notification says the locations were acquired by a franchise group that operates other inland empire locations.

They also confirm that most employees will be returning to work and customers won't be billed for any membership dues during the closure.

Customers are encouraged to email any questions or concerns to medesertclinics@gmail.com.