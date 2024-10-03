911 lines down for several Valley cities

The 911 liens are down throughout the Coachella Valley.

There was no word on what caused the issue or how long phone lines are expected to be down.

Palm Springs officials said if you need police or fire assistance in Palm Springs text 911 and/or attempt to call 760-327-1441.

Cathedral City officials said anyone reporting an emergency call 760-770-0303 instead of calling 911. You can also text 911.

Indio officials ask that residents call 760-391-4051.

There was no word from Desert Hot Springs or the Riverside County Sheriff's Office as of Noon.

