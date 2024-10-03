Skip to Content
News

911 lines down for several Valley cities

KESQ
By
Updated
today at 12:02 PM
Published 11:05 AM

The 911 liens are down throughout the Coachella Valley.

There was no word on what caused the issue or how long phone lines are expected to be down.

Palm Springs officials said if you need police or fire assistance in Palm Springs text 911 and/or attempt to call 760-327-1441.

Cathedral City officials said anyone reporting an emergency call 760-770-0303 instead of calling 911. You can also text 911.

Indio officials ask that residents call 760-391-4051.

There was no word from Desert Hot Springs or the Riverside County Sheriff's Office as of Noon.

Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.
Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Jesus Reyes

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content