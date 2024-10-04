BLM seeks input on proposed clean energy project in eastern Riverside County

The Bureau of Land Management is seeking public comment on the draft environmental assessment for the Sapphire project, a proposed clean energy project on private lands and approximately 40 acres of public lands in eastern Riverside County.

BLM officials said if approved, the Sapphire project could generate and store up to 117 megawatts of solar energy and deliver clean electricity to the statewide transmission grid.

EDF Renewables Development, Inc., proposes to construct, operate, maintain, and eventually decommission a solar photovoltaic electricity facility including solar panels, battery energy storage, and other facilities on mostly private lands.

"The Bureau of Land Management welcomes public feedback for the Sapphire Solar project to ensure responsible clean energy development in the California desert,” said California Desert District Manager Shelly Lynch. “If approved, this project would contribute to California's renewable energy portfolio and the Biden-Harris administration’s goal of a carbon-pollution free energy economy.”

The public lands within the project site are designated as Development Focus Area lands in the Desert Renewable Energy Conservation Plan, a landscape-level plan that streamlines renewable energy development while conserving unique and valuable desert ecosystems and providing outdoor recreation opportunities.

The Desert Renewable Energy Conservation Plan covers 10.8 million acres of public lands in the desert regions of seven California counties – Imperial, Inyo, Kern, Los Angeles, Riverside, San Bernardino, and San Diego.

The BLM will hold an in-person public meeting on October 23, at 5:30 p.m. at Lake Tamarisk Golf Course Clubhouse, 26250 Parkview Drive Desert Center, CA 92239.

The public can also attend a separate virtual public meeting that will be held via Zoom on October 24, at 5:30 p.m. by registering in advance.

Written comments may be submitted through the “Participate Now” function on the BLM National NEPA Register (preferred), emailed to blm_ca_pssc_sapphire@blm.gov, or delivered to the Palm Springs – South Coast Field Office (Attn: Sapphire Project), 1201 Bird Center Drive, Palm Springs, CA 92262.

The public comment period closes November 4, 2024.