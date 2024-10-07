Person hit by car on Varner after traffic collision

THOUSAND PALMS, California (KESQ) - On Monday morning, there was a traffic collision involving a car and a truck on Varner Road near Bob Hope Drive in Thousand Palms, California.

The crash caused a section of Varner Road to be closed.

There were three people in the car, two of them were stuck and needed to be rescued.

The truck had one person inside.

A good Samaritan stopped to help, but when they got out of their vehicle they were hit by another car.

This person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Four others were also taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries is not known at this time.