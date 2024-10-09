Fire burns 110 acres in Anza, forward progress stopped

A vegetation fire burned 110 acres, threatening structures in the Anza area, before forward progress was stopped Tuesday afternoon.

The fire was first reported at around 1:00 p.m. on 39000 Bahrman Rd near Highway 371.

It was initially reported as 5-7 acres burning at a critical rate of spread. By 2:30 p.m., FIRIS mapped the fire at 110 acres.

Highway 371 is closed at Bahrman Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. The highway is set to be reopened by 3:00 p.m.

No injuries have been reported.

