Man killed in Coachella shooting over the weekend identified

Published 4:20 PM

A 44-year-old found dead from apparent gunshot wounds over the weekend in Coachella was identified by the coroner's office.

Roman Gamboa Jr. of Coachella was found dead Saturday at around 3:20 a.m. on the 85400 block of Cairo Street.

According to the Riverside County Sheriff's Office, deputies were originally called to the 51800 block of Shady Lane, east of Grapefruit Boulevard, regarding an assault with a deadly weapon.

No arrests have been made as of Monday afternoon.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting was asked to contact RCSD's Central Homicide Unit Investigator Ortiz at 951-955-2777 or Thermal Station Investigator Glasper at 760-863-8990.

Jesus Reyes

