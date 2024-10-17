Traffic Alert: Indian Canyon closed at the wash in Palm Springs

News Channel 3 was tracking road closures in Palm Springs on a windy Thursday night.

A News Channel 3 crew confirmed barricades were up at Indian Canyon at the wash. Drivers were seen looking for alternate routes in and out of the city.

Meantime, Gene Autry Trail at the wash was still open at 7:00 p.m. -- but a News Channel 3 crew reported it was a dusty drive through the stretch due to blowing sand and debris.

