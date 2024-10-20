Cubans struggle as power not fully restored to the island after days of blackout

HAVANA (AP) — Many Cubans are waiting in anguish as electricity on much of the island has yet to be totally restored after days of blackout. Some neighborhoods had electricity restored in Cuba’s capital where 2 million people live. But most of Havana remained dark on Sunday. The impact of the blackout goes beyond lighting as services like water supply also depend on electricity to run pumps. People resorted to cooking with improvised wood stoves on the streets before the food went bad in refrigerators.

