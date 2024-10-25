Riverside County Sheriff’s Department discusses Coachella homicides amid community concerns

Following a string of recent homicides in Coachella, residents are questioning public safety measures as the city is now tied with Palm Springs, with 4 homicides this year.

The last three homicides in the Coachella Valley have occurred in Coachella between late August and mid-September.

Some cases remain unsolved, and residents are reaching out to News Channel 3 with concerns about the resources available for these investigations.

News Channel 3 spoke with Sheriff’s Captain Andy Martinez of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department to understand how the department prioritizes public safety in Coachella and what efforts are in place to resolve cases that have gone cold.

According to Martinez, the department is committed to using all available resources, including inter-agency collaboration and advanced technology, to solve cases and maintain community trust.

"What I can tell you about those homicides is that we are making every effort to investigate these cases very diligently," Martinez said. "We're following up on investigative leads all the time, but what we do need is the community support."

He emphasized that community cooperation is often essential in breaking cases and encouraged residents to come forward with any information regarding ongoing investigations or unsolved cases.

