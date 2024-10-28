DAP Health hosts 2024 Health Equity Walk

People from all around the Coachella Valley gathered for DAP Health’s 2024 Health Equity Walk Saturday morning.

The big event kicked off at Ruth Hardy Park in Palm Springs and helped raise money to support individuals served by DAP Health around Southern California.

Volunteers cheered and waved as participants crossed the finish line.

This year’s theme was “Because Healthcare is a Human Right”, and some organizations like "Brothers of the Desert," said they take part in the walk to remind people that help is available.

"Our mission is basically to support black gay men who are living in the Coachella Valley, making a safe space for them, making sure they are supported and welcomed in the area," said David, of Brothers of the Desert.

The event first began back in 1987 as the Desert AIDS Walk and since then the walk has grown larger and larger year after year.

This year’s event had dozens of booths, a dog fashion show, a dunk tank, and more. It also had a wall that honored those who lost their health battles.

Volunteers and attendees say the event brings awareness to the need for equitable healthcare that disproportionately affects some communities like the LGBTQ+ community.

"You know, we're a vacation resort, and everybody thinks, everybody's, you know, rich in money and there's a lot of people that aren't rich and need assistance and don't have access to health care, so I think it's very important to raise awareness for that," said Steven Frey, a volunteer at the event.