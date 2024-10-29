Coachella Valley Journalism Foundation seeks nominations for Journalist of the Year, Rising Star awards

The Coachella Valley Journalism Foundation is seeking nominations for its 2024 Journalist of the Year award and its 2024 Rising Star award.

The Journalist of the Year award honors a professional who has demonstrated excellence and high ethical standards in their coverage of issues in the Coachella Valley with reporting that had a significant impact on our community in the past year.

Last year, News Channel 3 Assignment Manager Rich Tarpening received the Journalist of the Year award.

The Rising Star Award honors a journalist under age 30 (or with less than 5 years in the industry) who has worked for a valley media organization for at least a year and produced notable journalism in 2024 that indicates they will be a strong contributor to telling the valley’s story in the years to come.

The ideal nominees are journalists working in print, broadcast, or digital media who have shown commitment to in-depth reporting, provided context and analysis, and enlightened the public on important local issues over the past year. Their work should exemplify journalistic values such as accuracy, integrity, and fairness.

Each award comes with a $500 cash prize.

Nominations are open to the public and are being accepted through Dec. 1, 2024.

A selection committee will review all nominations and select the Journalist of the Year and Rising Star Awards, to be announced Jan. 14, 2025, at an exclusive event at Omni Rancho Las Palmas resort.

To nominate a journalist for either award, please fill out the nomination form and provide information on the nominee and their exceptional work. Help us recognize outstanding journalism in our community.

The winner will be announced at a CVJF luncheon featuring former New York Times editor Dean Baquet. The event will also see four new members inducted into the Coachella Valley Media Hall of Fame, which includes News Channel 3 anchors John White and Laurilie Jackson.

News Channel 3's Karen Devine will emcee the event.

Tickets are available now. All proceeds will support local newsrooms and reporters via grantmaking by the Coachella Valley Journalism Foundation, a 501c3 nonprofit.

The Jan. 14 event runs from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at this link.