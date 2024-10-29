County Supervisor wants to look into costs for law enforcement during local Trump rally

Riverside County District 4 Supervisor Manuel Perez wants to look into the costs of the role of law enforcement during the campaign rally of former President Donald Trump in the Coachella Valley earlier this month.

Perez spoke about it during the Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday.

"I do think, though, that we should have something in our hands that tells us exactly we spent by being out there on patrol for that entire day.

Perez says a full report should be created with a total analysis on spending.