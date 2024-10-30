The Bidens host their final White House Halloween trick-or-treating event

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, hosted their final White House Halloween trick-or-treating event on Wednesday. The first lady is a career teacher and added an educational theme, calling it “Hallo-Read.” She read a short story about spooky pumpkins to costumed children around midday on the South Lawn. The first lady planned to join the president in the evening to hand out candy and books donated by companies to trick-or-treaters. The White House said up to 8,000 people, including students and children with ties to the military, were expected to participate in the event.

