Pedestrian killed by vehicle in Coachella

today at 7:35 PM
Published 7:30 PM

A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a vehicle Thursday evening in Coachella.

The collision was reported just before 7:00 p.m. in the area of Avenue 49 and Grapefruit Boulevard.

According to the Riverside County Sheriff's Office, deputies arrived to the scene and found the pedestrian in the roadway. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver remained at the scene, authorities confirmed.

The cause of the collision is under investigation. Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates.

