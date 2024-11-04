GoFundMe page set up for man killed in crash on Highway 74 in Palm Desert

Fundraising efforts are underway to help the family of a 27-year-old man killed in a crash on Highway 74 in Palm Desert on Thursday.

Tristin Samuel Bourgeois of La Quinta was pronounced dead after a collision with a big rig near Vista Point.

California Highway Patrol records indicated that the big rig was traveling "downbound" shortly after 7:30 a.m. Thursday when it lost control and overturned. Bourgeois was traveling in the opposite direction when the big rig overturned.

According to a GoFundMe page set up by loved ones, Bourgeois was driving on his way to work.

"He was a vibrant father, spouse, son, brother and friend. Tristin had a heart of gold and gave selflessly to those in need. He will be greatly missed by his family and community," reads the GoFundMe page. "Tristin was the sole provider for his family and the upcoming financial burden will be substantial."

Click here if you would like to make a donation.