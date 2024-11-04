Skip to Content
Three-acre brush fire burns near Banning

Alert California
Published 4:16 PM

Riverside County Fire Department crews have deployed to a three-acre brush fire burning on a mountainside in the area of Wolfskill Truck Trail and Old Idyllwild Road, in the San Bernardino National Forest.

Santa Ana winds blowing through the San Gorgonio Pass are fanning the flames.

No homes or other structures are immediately threatened.

Jesus Reyes

