Power shut off in Cabazon area due to fire risk

Southern California Edison has shut off power around the Cabazon area due to potential fire risks caused by windy conditions in the area.

Fire conditions are expected to continue until Thursday at 9:00 PM PST.

News Channel 3 First Alert Weather report on High Wind Warnings and Red Flag Warnings in place

SCE's outage map shows several areas throughout Southern California are under consideration for a Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS).

As of 11:30 a.m., more than 46,000 SCE customers are without power due to PSPS, including 5,500 customers in Riverside County.

A resource center has opened at the James A. Venable Community Center at 50390 Carmen Avenue in Cabazon. The center will be open from 8:00 a.m. Wednesday to 10:00 p.m. Thursday.

