Our Lady of Guadalupe pilgrimage organizers seek volunteers and food donations

People are getting ready for the annual Our Lady of Guadalupe pilgrimage walk here in the Coachella Valley. Every year on Dec. 12, the Catholic faithful take part in a large pilgrimage to honor the Virgin Guadalupe.

In the Coachella Valley, thousands take part in a 32-mile pilgrimage from Palm Springs to Coachella.

Ahead of this year's local pilgrimage, event organizers are asking for more volunteers and help with donating food.

“I’m inviting everybody, you don’t need to be invited, you can come, we’re waiting for you, and we would love to have anybody that would like to help us,” said

Meetings are held every Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Palm Desert.

If you're interested in volunteering or donating, contact Oralia Calderon at (760) 834-5540