Palm Springs commissioned ‘Section 14 Historical Context Study’ released

Palm Springs announced the release of the "Section 14 Historical Context Study." The study is a comprehensive report prepared by Southern California consultant Architectural Resources Group (ARG) at the request of the Palm Springs City Council.

Section 14 is a one-square-mile tract previously held by the Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians, adjacent to downtown Palm Springs. This area used to home hundreds of people, mostly minority families, until the 1950s and 1960s when they were evicted.

Work on the study started in June, following a long-standing debate over racial reparations for Section 14 survivors and descendants. A group, calling itself "Section 14 Survivors and Descendants", is demanding $42 million in restitution.

On Thursday, the city council held a closed-door meeting that lasted several hours to discuss the issue of restitution, including programmatic incentives and $9 million in cash payments. A public meeting to discuss Section 14 will be held on Thursday, Nov. 14 at 5:30 pm in the Council Chamber.

City officials said the purpose of the "Historical Context Study" is to document the history of Section 14 during the time the city was asked to assist the Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians clear their property.

In addition, it will help the city council more clearly determine the City’s role and responsibilities related to the displacements.

City officials said ARG was specifically selected for this study due to its extensive experience overseeing similar successful studies with other municipalities including Los Angeles, Pasadena, West Hollywood, and Culver City.

Check Out the Study Below:

City officials said the study represents "a significant step in addressing and understanding the historical impact of actions that led to the displacement of Section 14 residents during the mid-20th century."

Commissioned by the City to provide a "factual and transparent account," the Historical Context Study is an in-depth exploration of the socio-political, economic, and cultural forces that shaped Section 14, a neighborhood primarily populated by people of color, as well as the history of eviction and abatement activities that displaced many of its residents.

The study offers vital context and documentation to inform future actions aimed at community healing and reconciliation.

“The City of Palm Springs hired an expert in historical context studies to focus on the facts surrounding Section 14,” said Mayor Jeffrey Bernstein. “It is important to the City Council that we share the full report in order to be transparent with our community.”

The city said key highlights from the study revealed:

The Section 14 abatements began in 1936, with an abatement campaign by the State and the Bureau of Indian Affairs (BIA). Palm Springs was not yet incorporated, and the City’s first direct involvement occurred in 1948, with the City assuming management and funding.



Section 14 displacements, evictions, and abatements occurred in at least five major campaigns, with less organized activities in between, from 1936-1937 (pre-incorporation), and 1948-1966

.

. All five of these campaigns were conducted by multiple government agencies/entities in partnership, including the BIA, State of California, Riverside County, the City of Palm Springs, the Agua Caliente Tribal Council, and Agua Caliente conservators, guardians, and allottees.



People of color, and African American residents in particular, were prohibited from living in many other parts of Palm Springs due to restrictive housing covenants on deeds, discriminatory lending practices, and the refusal from most realtors, developers, and landlords to sell or rent housing to people of color meant that people of color had few housing options beyond Section 14, and were disproportionately subject to eviction.



The recordkeeping of abatements was essentially nonexistent or non-surviving, so the number of residents who left Section 14 voluntarily or involuntarily during the abatement period is unclear. As a result, the City primarily relies on the official abatement records starting from 1965, the period in which the majority of abatements occurred.

“As Palm Springs continues its journey toward healing and accountability, the Historical Context Study underscores the City's commitment to transparency and historical truth,” said Councilmember Grace Garner. “The City looks forward to engaging with community members, tribal representatives, and stakeholders to address the study’s findings and consider meaningful next steps in honoring Section 14's legacy.”

For more on Section 14 from the city of Palm Springs, visit EngagePalmSprings.com.