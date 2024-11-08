Skip to Content
Veterans Day events in the Coachella Valley

Published 4:36 PM

On Monday, the nation will gather to honor those who have served the United States armed forces. Check out our list of local events below.

Indio Veterans Day 5k Run/Walk To Benefit Hunter Lopez Memorial Foundation 

  • Event Details: 
    • Empire Polo Club, 81-800 51st Avenue
    • Time: Check-in begins at 7:00 a.m., with an opening ceremony at 8:00 a.m. The 5K run/walk kicks off at 8:30 a.m. 
    • Registration: Now open at runsignup.com/Race/CA/Indio/IndioVeterans5K  
    • General registration is $43.40 per person. 
    • Veterans receive a $25 discount during registration. 
    • Children under the age of 10 participate for free. 

All participants will receive a commemorative shirt as part of their registration. Vendors will be on-site, offering food, drinks, and merchandise throughout the event. 

The event will benefit the Hunter Lopez Memorial Foundation, which honors the legacy of Marine Corporal Hunter Lopez, a local hero who gave his life in service. The foundation supports veterans, military families, and youth development programs. In addition, each $10 donation made to the Hunter Lopez Memorial Foundation will receive an entry to win a pair of 3-day GA Stagecoach tickets for the 2025 festival.  

Cathedral City Veterans Day Ceremony

  • Events Details:
    • Desert Memorial Park, 31-705 Da Vall Drive
    • Begins at 10 a.m.
    • The event is free and open to the public
    • A special achievement award is being presented to Cathedral City Police Commander Nate Hanley. Hanley was an Arny sergeant who served on over 200 combat missions during the Iraq War
    • Also being honored is Marine Corps veteran Bill Kibler who is receiving the Silver Helmet Award as the AMVETS Member of the Year.
    • Lee Wilson of the Fallen Heroes Project is introducing the Gold Star Family members. Each family member will be asked to speak and receive a rose

Palm Springs Veterans Day Parade

  • Event Details:
    • Starts at 3:30 p.m. in downtown Palm Springs
    • The parade runs along Palm Canyon Drive from Ramon to Alejo roads
    • This year’s theme is “Honoring All Who Serve.”
    • A patriotic concert and fireworks finale at Palm Canyon Drive and Amado Road will immediately follow

