Veterans Day events in the Coachella Valley

On Monday, the nation will gather to honor those who have served the United States armed forces. Check out our list of local events below.

Indio Veterans Day 5k Run/Walk To Benefit Hunter Lopez Memorial Foundation

Event Details: Empire Polo Club, 81-800 51st Avenue Time: Check-in begins at 7:00 a.m., with an opening ceremony at 8:00 a.m. The 5K run/walk kicks off at 8:30 a.m. Registration: Now open at runsignup.com/Race/CA/Indio/IndioVeterans5K General registration is $43.40 per person. Veterans receive a $25 discount during registration. Children under the age of 10 participate for free.



All participants will receive a commemorative shirt as part of their registration. Vendors will be on-site, offering food, drinks, and merchandise throughout the event.

The event will benefit the Hunter Lopez Memorial Foundation, which honors the legacy of Marine Corporal Hunter Lopez, a local hero who gave his life in service. The foundation supports veterans, military families, and youth development programs. In addition, each $10 donation made to the Hunter Lopez Memorial Foundation will receive an entry to win a pair of 3-day GA Stagecoach tickets for the 2025 festival.

Cathedral City Veterans Day Ceremony

Events Details: Desert Memorial Park, 31-705 Da Vall Drive Begins at 10 a.m. The event is free and open to the public A special achievement award is being presented to Cathedral City Police Commander Nate Hanley. Hanley was an Arny sergeant who served on over 200 combat missions during the Iraq War Also being honored is Marine Corps veteran Bill Kibler who is receiving the Silver Helmet Award as the AMVETS Member of the Year. Lee Wilson of the Fallen Heroes Project is introducing the Gold Star Family members. Each family member will be asked to speak and receive a rose



Palm Springs Veterans Day Parade