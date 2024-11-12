One person injured in shooting at a house party in Indio

One person was hospitalized after a shooting during a house party over the weekend in Indio.

The shooting was reported on Saturday at around 10:25 p.m. during a house party on the 82200 block of Garden Street, the Indio Police Department confirmed.

Police said officers arrived at the scene and found a man with a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made as of Monday evening.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information can contact Indio police at (760) 391-4057.

