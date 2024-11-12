Palm Springs declares Nov. 13 as ‘Mariah Carey Day’ ahead of star’s Acrisure Arena concert

The city of Palm Springs is kicking off its holiday season with "Mariah Carey Day."

Palm Springs Mayor Jeffrey Bernstein signed the proclamation marking November 13 as "Mariah Carey Day" in the city. Officials said that the proclamation highlights Carey’s immense contributions to the entertainment industry and her dedication to a variety of philanthropic causes.

"Recognized as the “Queen of Christmas,” Carey has become an enduring symbol of holiday joy and spirit, with her chart-topping single “All I Want for Christmas Is You” providing a cherished soundtrack for millions during the season," reads a news release from the city of Palm Springs.

In his proclamation, Bernstein emphasizes Carey’s numerous honors, including the Congressional Horizon Award and the Noble Gift Humanitarian Award, recognizing her commitment to philanthropy and community involvement.

“We are delighted to celebrate Mariah Carey’s remarkable achievements and honor her as a treasured member of our community,” said Mayor Bernstein. “Her music has brought warmth, hope, and unity to Palm Springs and beyond, and we are proud to mark the start of the holiday season with Mariah Carey Day.”

With this declaration, Palm Springs officially welcomes her into the community as she launches her Christmas Time tour, which city officials said marks the official start of the holiday season in Greater Palm Springs.

Mariah Carey's Christmas Time Tour will be held on Nov. 13 at Acrisure Arena. Click here for more information.

Before the concert kicks off, Acrisure Arena will host its Holiday Tree lighting ceremony. The 55-foot Christmas tree is the largest in the Coachella Valley.