Broken down train blocking traffic in Cabazon area

A train stopped on the crossing is blocking traffic trying to get in and out of Cabazon, viewers reported on Wednesday.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Office confirmed that there is a broken-down train on Main Street and Broadway.

Officials said there is no ETA as to when this issue will be fixed. News Channel 3 has reached out to Union Pacific for more information, but we have not heard back as of 5:40 p.m.

Viewers have reported being struck in traffic for several hours.

Our crews have received texts from the Banning Unified School District reporting that the traffic impacted its buses.

