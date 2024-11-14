45-year-old killed in motorcycle crash in Yucca Valley

San Bernardino County Sheriff's Deputies are continuing the investigation into the cause of a fatal traffic collision on Wednesday in Yucca Valley.

The Coroners Division identified Yucca Valley resident David Garcia Valdez, age 45, who succumbed to injuries after being transported to Hi-Desert Medical Center.

Valdez was driving an electric motorcycle that was involved in the collision with a truck at the intersection of Onaga Trail and Elata Avenue around 8:20 AM.

The driver of the truck remained on scene after the accident.

There were no details as to what led to the crash.

Deputies are requesting anyone with information related to the investigation contact Deputy Nelson Leon at San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department - Morongo Basin Station, at (760) 366-4175. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may contact We-Tip at 1-888-78-CRIME, or leave information on the We-Tip Hotline at www.wetip.com