Eve Fromberg Edelstein appointed to Rancho Mirage City Council

Eve Fromberg Edelstein has been appointed to fill the vacant seat on the Rancho Mirage City Council.

The city council unanimously appointed Fromberg during a special meeting on Friday. She was immediately sworn in.

Fromberg was one of 13 candidates who applied to fill the vacancy and were interviewed by councilmembers on Thursday.

Fromberg has been a Coachella Valley resident since 1979, and moved back to Rancho Mirage in 1999. She is a practicing attorney with a law firm in Palm Springs along with her husband and father.

Fromberg also serves on the DAP Health board of directors as co-vice chair. She has also served on many non-profit boards over the past 15 years.

The city council seat has been vacant since Meg Marker abruptly resigned in the middle of a meeting on Sept. 19.