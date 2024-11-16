Stephenson’s 17 lead Cal State Bakersfield over Fresno State 74-56

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — Corey Stephenson’s 17 points helped Cal State Bakersfield defeat Fresno State 74-56 on Saturday.

Stephenson also contributed nine rebounds for the Roadrunners (3-1). Jemel Jones scored 13 points while shooting 6 for 11 (0 for 4 from 3-point range) and 1 of 3 from the free-throw line. Marvin McGhee shot 3 for 8, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with nine points.

Zaon Collins led the way for the Bulldogs (1-2) with 12 points. Elijah Price added 11 points, seven rebounds, two steals and three blocks for Fresno State. Amar Augillard also recorded eight points.

Cal State Bakersfield led Fresno State 38-33 at the half, with Stephenson (10 points) its high scorer before the break. CSUB pulled away with a 16-2 run in the second half to extend a nine-point lead to 23 points. They outscored Fresno State by 13 points in the final half, as Jones led the way with a team-high 11 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.