Riverside County Sheriff’s deputy accused of child porn distribution

A Riverside County Sheriff's deputy was arrested on suspicion of distributing child pornography.

Richard Anthony Rodriguez, 42, was arrested on November 6 in Menifee during a joint operation between the Montclair Police Department and the Riverside County District Attorney's office, a detective sergeant with MPD confirmed.

According to the sergeant, in September, police were notified that Rodriguez had been distributing child pornography during the summer.

The Center for Exploited and Missing Children was sent the complaint.

Rodriguez was booked into the San Bernardino Superior Court system. He was released on bail.

We've reached out to the San Bernardino County District Attorney's office for more information on the case.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Office confirmed that Rodriguez was assigned to the Southwest Sheriff’s Station in Murrieta.

Rodriguez is currently on unpaid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation, RSO's public information officer Sergeant Wenndy Brito-Gonzalez, wrote in an email to News Channel 3.

"Due to the nature of the ongoing investigation, we are limited in the information we can provide. However, we want to emphasize that the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office takes these matters very seriously and is fully cooperating with the authorities involved," Brito-Gonzalez wrote.

Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates.