Greg Rodriguez discusses winning election to Desert Healthcare District board

Greg Rodriguez has won his election to the Desert Healthcare District Board, Zone One seat.

Rodriguez is currently the deputy director of government affairs and community engagement for Riverside County's Housing and Workforce Solutions Department. He's taking over the seat held by Les Zendle, who chose not to seek re-election.

Rodriguez will continue to hold his position with the county, and says that he ran for the healthcare district board to further the health and well-being of valley residents.

"I know there's a real opportunity with the passage of Measure AA, the infusion of the dollars that will come over the next few decades, the ability to leverage those dollars and not just willy-nilly grant them, and really have a deep impact on that access," Rodriguez told News Channel 3 anchor Peter Daut.

Rodriguez also said during the interview, "I think the biggest challenge is figuring out how to allocate those resources, additionally how are we attracting more talent into the desert? And I think the district can play a role in highlighting to providers outside the area on why they should come and practice here."

The Desert Healthcare District is a local government agency with a goal of helping valley residents receive health care resources, housing, food and other services.