Motorcylist killed after rear-end crash in Thermal Sunday morning

A 45-year-old man was killed after his motorcycle was involved in a rear-end crash Sunday morning in Thermal.

The crash was reported in the area of State Route 86, south of 76th Avenue.

According to the California Highway Patrol, a Nissan pick-up was driving in the #2 lane when a Harley Davidson rear-ended it.

The rider of the Harley Davidson motorcycle was ejected from his bike as a result of the crash and landed in the center median. He was pronounced dead from his injuries at the scene.

On Monday, the motorcyclist was identified as Patricio Aguilera of Winchester.

CHP noted that the driver of the Nissan stayed at the scene. The driver had a complaint of pain but was not hospitalized.