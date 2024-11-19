Skip to Content
News

Motorcylist killed after rear-end crash in Thermal Sunday morning

MGN
By
Updated
today at 11:29 AM
Published 11:26 AM

A 45-year-old man was killed after his motorcycle was involved in a rear-end crash Sunday morning in Thermal.

The crash was reported in the area of State Route 86, south of 76th Avenue.

According to the California Highway Patrol, a Nissan pick-up was driving in the #2 lane when a Harley Davidson rear-ended it. 

The rider of the Harley Davidson motorcycle was ejected from his bike as a result of the crash and landed in the center median. He was pronounced dead from his injuries at the scene.

On Monday, the motorcyclist was identified as Patricio Aguilera of Winchester.

CHP noted that the driver of the Nissan stayed at the scene. The driver had a complaint of pain but was not hospitalized.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.
Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Jesus Reyes

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content