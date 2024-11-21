Morongo Unified School District team up with SBCSD to launch winter clothing drive
The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Morongo Basin Station and the Morongo Unified School District are teaming up to launch a Winter Clothing Drive to support students in need throughout the Morongo Basin.
The drive will run for the next three weeks, giving the community an opportunity to make a difference in the lives of local youth this winter season. The Winter Clothing Drive aims to collect warm clothing items, including:
- Jackets and coats
- Sweaters and hoodies
- Gloves, hats, and scarves
- Socks
- New or gently used items in all sizes will be accepted.
Donations can be dropped off at designated collection points including the Morongo Basin Station and participating Morongo Unified School District locations, including:
- Morongo Basin Sherriff's Station
- Morongo Unified School District, District Office
- Elk's Lodge, Yucca Valley
- Lighthouse Christian Center
- First Assembly of God Church
- Little Church of the Desert
- Twentynine Palms High School
- Twentynine Palms Junior High School
- Twentynine Palms Elementary School
- Friendly Hills Elementary School
- Joshua Tree Elementary School
- Morongo Valley Elementary School
- La Contenta Middle School
The collected clothing will be distributed to students who may lack the necessary attire to stay warm during the colder months.
“This is a chance for our community to come together and ensure that no student in the Morongo Basin has to face the cold without proper clothing,” said School Resource Officer Deputy Coakley. “We are committed to supporting our students and families, and we’re grateful for the generosity of our community members.”
The drive will go from Nov. 22 to Dec. 19.
For more information visit www.morongousd.org