Morongo Unified School District team up with SBCSD to launch winter clothing drive

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Morongo Basin Station and the Morongo Unified School District are teaming up to launch a Winter Clothing Drive to support students in need throughout the Morongo Basin.

The drive will run for the next three weeks, giving the community an opportunity to make a difference in the lives of local youth this winter season. The Winter Clothing Drive aims to collect warm clothing items, including:

Jackets and coats

Sweaters and hoodies

Gloves, hats, and scarves

Socks

New or gently used items in all sizes will be accepted.

Donations can be dropped off at designated collection points including the Morongo Basin Station and participating Morongo Unified School District locations, including:

Morongo Basin Sherriff's Station

Morongo Unified School District, District Office

Elk's Lodge, Yucca Valley

Lighthouse Christian Center

First Assembly of God Church

Little Church of the Desert

Twentynine Palms High School

Twentynine Palms Junior High School

Twentynine Palms Elementary School

Friendly Hills Elementary School

Joshua Tree Elementary School

Morongo Valley Elementary School

La Contenta Middle School

The collected clothing will be distributed to students who may lack the necessary attire to stay warm during the colder months.

“This is a chance for our community to come together and ensure that no student in the Morongo Basin has to face the cold without proper clothing,” said School Resource Officer Deputy Coakley. “We are committed to supporting our students and families, and we’re grateful for the generosity of our community members.”

The drive will go from Nov. 22 to Dec. 19.

For more information visit www.morongousd.org