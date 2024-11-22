CVUSD board special election could be held in March after Imperial County ballot issues

A special election could be held in March for three Coachella Valley Unified School District board of trustee races impacted by issues with ballots in Imperial County.

On Friday, court officials discussed matters related to the election and proposed a hearing date to the Imperial County Registrar of Voters.

If the plan is approved, a special election could be held on March 4, 2025, district officials said in a letter Friday afternoon.

A court hearing to further discuss the election will be held on Nov. 27.

The issue stems from CVUSD trustee areas 1,2, and 4 being excluded from Imperial County ballots.

"We have been made aware that the contests for the Coachella Valley Unified School District (CVUSD) Trustee Areas 1, 2 and 4 were not included in the 2024 Ballot for Imperial County. The CVUSD district boundaries include both Imperial and Riverside Counties, giving electors in the entire district eligibility to vote for all Trustee Areas within the district. CVUSD have submitted the resolution in the same format and have followed the same protocols for the past decade, to both Imperial County Registrar’s Office and Riverside County Registrar’s Office. Therefore, CVUSD is currently awaiting a response from Imperial County Registrar of Voters and the County of Riverside Registrar of Voters, to explain why CVUSD Trustee Area 1,2 and 4 were not included in the 2024 Ballot for Imperial County. CVUSD has inquired with both counties on next steps."

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates on this issue.