Skip to Content
News

SIG Alert issued on Westbound I-10 near Cabazon due to crash

KESQ
By
Published 2:24 PM

A crash has shut down part of the westbound side of Interstate 10 Sunday morning through the afternoon.

The crash was reported at approximately 10:28 a.m. on the I-10 west of Morongo Trail, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Details were limited on the crash. According to CHP, the #1 lane remains shut down after both the #1 and #2 lanes were closed for just over two hours.

Traffic is reportedly backed up on the westbound from the crash site in Cabazon, almost reaching the State Route 62 interchange, causing substantial delays.

We've reached out to CHP for more information. Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.

Article Topic Follows: News
local news
News
News Headlines
top stories

Jump to comments ↓

KESQ News Team

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content