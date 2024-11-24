SIG Alert issued on Westbound I-10 near Cabazon due to crash

A crash has shut down part of the westbound side of Interstate 10 Sunday morning through the afternoon.

The crash was reported at approximately 10:28 a.m. on the I-10 west of Morongo Trail, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Details were limited on the crash. According to CHP, the #1 lane remains shut down after both the #1 and #2 lanes were closed for just over two hours.

Traffic is reportedly backed up on the westbound from the crash site in Cabazon, almost reaching the State Route 62 interchange, causing substantial delays.

We've reached out to CHP for more information. Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.