One person killed in rollover crash on off-road trail in Pine Cove

A driver was pronounced dead after a single-vehicle rollover crash on an off-road trail Monday night in the mountain community of Pine Cove.

The crash was reported at around 8:10 p.m. in the 50000 block of Black Mountain Truck Trail.

Authorities said firefighters had issues getting to the crash site due to the rugged terrain.

"Once on scene, firefighters found one vehicle and one-quarter of an acre of vegetation on fire," writes Tawny Castro, Senior Public Information Specialist for CAL FIRE Riverside County.

Firefighters contained the fire at 11:45 p.m.

The single occupant of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. Their identity has not been released as of Tuesday afternoon.

There was no information on what might have led to the crash. The incident was turned over to law enforcement and the coroner.

Stay with News Channel 3 for any new developments.