Palm Springs sets date for community meeting addressing concerns over hate crime

The city of Palm Springs will host a community meeting addressing concerns about potential hate crimes and inclusivity following the election.

Residents are invited to attend the meeting, which will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 4 at 4:00 p.m. at the Palm Springs Convention Center, room Oasis 3A. Doors will open at 3:30 p.m.

As we reported earlier this month, Palm Springs Police Chief Andy Mills said there have been no serious or credible threats currently to the greater Palm Springs community, including the LGBTQ+, Jewish, Muslim, people of color, or faith communities. However, the community expressed their fears following the 2024 election.

City officials said the meeting will allow community members to share their concerns, hear about the city’s ongoing efforts to ensure safety and inclusivity, and engage directly with local leadership.

Attendees will include:

Mayor Jeffrey Bernstein

City Manager Scott Stiles

City Attorney Jeff Ballinger

Chief of Police Andrew Mills

"The city of Palm Springs is a proud symbol of hope and inclusivity, dedicated to fostering an environment where everyone can live authentically and without fear. In collaboration with local, state, and federal agencies, city leaders and the Palm Springs Police Department are committed to protecting the diverse communities that make Palm Springs their home, including LGBTQ+, Jewish, Muslim, and other marginalized groups," reads the Palm Springs news release.

During the meeting, Mills and city officials will outline current safety measures, including the expansion of technology and proactive law enforcement strategies aimed at preventing violence.

The event will also provide a platform for residents to share their perspectives and receive updates on the city’s efforts to maintain transparency and community engagement.

“I want to reassure our residents that Palm Springs remains one of the most inclusive and secure communities in the nation,” Mills said. “While there are no serious or credible threats to our community at this time, we remain vigilant and committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of everyone in Palm Springs.”

Residents are encouraged to attend, share their concerns, and hear directly from city leadership about how they are working to preserve the values of safety, inclusivity, and optimism that define Palm Springs.