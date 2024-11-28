Firebirds fall 4-3 to Tucson Roadrunners in overtime

The Coachella Valley Firebirds lost to the Tucson Roadrunners 4-3 on Wednesday at Tucson Convention Center Arena.

The Firebirds struck first after Mitchell Stephen fired and scored his second goal of the season in the opening period.

firebirds strike first 😎 pic.twitter.com/7tWElwaDSR — Coachella Valley Firebirds (@Firebirds) November 28, 2024

In the second frame, the birds and Roadrunners would trade goals back and forth. CV would be down twice in the period, but Logan Morrison and Mitchell Stephens answered with goals of their own to tie the game at 3.

tied at ✌️ pic.twitter.com/FFvjlqW4Jg — Coachella Valley Firebirds (@Firebirds) November 28, 2024

tied again 🔥 3-3 pic.twitter.com/0yTnOV5CB2 — Coachella Valley Firebirds (@Firebirds) November 28, 2024

The game would go into overtime and the Roadrunners wouldn't waste any time. Andrew Agozzino would send the Firebirds home three minutes and thirty-seven seconds into the period.

Nikke Kokko started in net for CV and had 26 saves.

Firebirds fall to 10-5-1-1. The birds will return home as they will play the Texas Stars on November 30th. Puck drop is at 6:00 p.m.

