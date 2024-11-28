Multi-vehicle crash reported on Plumley Road in Cathedral City – Rancho Mirage border
A multi-vehicle crash has drawn a heavy first responder presence near the border of Cathedral City and Rancho Mirage Thanksgiving evening.
The crash was reported at around 5:30 p.m. on Gerald Ford Drive and Plumley Road.
News Channel 3 crew at the scene saw at least two people being transported to the hospital. There was no word on the severity of their injuries.
News Channel 3 reached out to the Cathedral City police and fire departments for additional information.
Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates.