Skip to Content
News

Multi-vehicle crash reported on Plumley Road in Cathedral City – Rancho Mirage border

KESQ
By
Updated
today at 6:11 PM
Published 6:10 PM

A multi-vehicle crash has drawn a heavy first responder presence near the border of Cathedral City and Rancho Mirage Thanksgiving evening.

The crash was reported at around 5:30 p.m. on Gerald Ford Drive and Plumley Road.

News Channel 3 crew at the scene saw at least two people being transported to the hospital. There was no word on the severity of their injuries.

News Channel 3 reached out to the Cathedral City police and fire departments for additional information.

Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Jesus Reyes

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content