Two drivers killed in early morning traffic accident in Desert Hot Springs

Two people are dead after a traffic collision in Desert Hot Springs. According to DHSPD, the crash happened just after 6:00 a.m. Saturday along Palm Drive just north of Varner road. Authorities say they arrived on scene and found two vehicles in the southbound lanes of Palm Drive. The drivers of each vehicle were pronounced dead on scene.

The cause of the accident is under investigation. Desert Hot Springs Police have not released the names of the drivers who were killed.



Palm Drive is temporarily closed from Dillon Road to Varner Road for the next several hours because of that traffic collision. Traffic coming into the city on Palm Drive is being rerouted to Varner Road.



This is a developing story.