Skip to Content
News

Counseling available at Desert Sands Unified School District

News Channel 3
By
Updated
today at 12:33 AM
Published 12:12 AM

News Channel 3 was following developing news on Monday after several reports of a student death at Desert Sands Unified School District.

Details on the circumstances were limited as district officials said they were respecting the family's privacy - and did not confirm a student death.

They also said counselors were available to provide social and emotional support for students and staff members.

A representative with Desert Sands Unified School District released this statement late Monday night:

"We care deeply for our students and their families and are committed to respecting the family’s privacy during this incredibly difficult time. As further details emerge and with the family’s consent, we will share any information they wish to communicate.

"Counselors were available today and will continue to be accessible in the days ahead, to provide social and emotional support to students and staff."

~Desert Sands Unified School District

Stay with News Channel 3 for the latest on this developing story.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

KESQ News Team

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content