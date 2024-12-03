Counseling available at Desert Sands Unified School District

News Channel 3 was following developing news on Monday after several reports of a student death at Desert Sands Unified School District.

Details on the circumstances were limited as district officials said they were respecting the family's privacy - and did not confirm a student death.

They also said counselors were available to provide social and emotional support for students and staff members.

A representative with Desert Sands Unified School District released this statement late Monday night:

"We care deeply for our students and their families and are committed to respecting the family’s privacy during this incredibly difficult time. As further details emerge and with the family’s consent, we will share any information they wish to communicate.

"Counselors were available today and will continue to be accessible in the days ahead, to provide social and emotional support to students and staff."

~Desert Sands Unified School District

Stay with News Channel 3 for the latest on this developing story.