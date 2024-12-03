Expect traffic delays as Highway 111 Pavement Rehabilitation project starts soon in Palm Springs

Caltrans is set to begin working on the Highway 111 Pavement Rehabilitation project.

The $17.7 million state-funded project will enhance pavement conditions throughout the City of Palm Springs.

Work will start at Golf Club Drive at East Palm Canyon, then west on East Palm Canyon to Gene Autry Trail, north on Gene Autry Trail to Vista Chino, west on Vista Chino to Highway 111 (North Palm Canyon), and ending north on West Gateway Drive.

During this period, lane closures will occur from Monday to Friday during daytime work hours.

One lane in each direction will remain open throughout the rehabilitation work, Construction signs are expected to be placed the week of Dec. 9.

Residents and businesses will be notified ahead of time when work will begin on their roadway.

All work is expected to be completed by spring 2026.

For more information on road closures in Palm Springs, visit https://engagepalmsprings.com/caltrans-highway-111-pavement-rehabilitation-project