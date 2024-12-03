Great Lakes region cleans up after lake-effect storms, but more snow may be coming

Cleanup work is nearing an end around parts of the Great Lakes region socked by lake-effect snowstorm that dropped more than a foot of snow over the weekend. But forecasters warn that another storm system could add a few more inches there later this week. Many school districts in western Pennsylvania remained closed Tuesday as the storms were finally winding after several days of lake-effect snow that also fell on parts of western New York, Ohio and Michigan. Those areas had been blanketed with a foot or more over the past five days.

