Biden administration backs off proposed overhaul of apprenticeship programs

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — President’s Biden administration has withdrawn a proposed overhaul of workplace apprenticeship programs after fielding a variety of objections. The Department of Labor had touted its plan as a way to modernize and diversify on-the-job-training programs. But it confirmed Wednesday that it is no longer moving forward with the proposed changes. Some business groups claimed the rule change would have driven up their costs, reduced their flexibility and ultimately decreased participation in apprenticeship programs. Republican state attorneys general also had objected to provisions that would have required state apprenticeship agencies to have plans for advancing diversity, equity and inclusion.

