RSO: Deputy shoots dog after being bitten in Coachella

A dog was shot by a Riverside County Sheriff's deputy after attacking the law enforcement officer Wednesday afternoon near the Coachella / Indio border.

The incident started with a stolen vehicle report at around 12:30 p.m. on the 48000 block of Van Buren Street, the Sheriff's Office told News Channel 3.

"When deputies arrived at the location, a dog charged from the property, biting a deputy. The dog continued to charge the deputy and was struck by gunfire," writes Lieutenant Deirdre Vickers, public information officer for the Sheriff's Office.

Riverside Animal Control transported the dog for medical care and quarantine.

The deputy received non-life-threatening injuries. No additional injuries were reported.

The investigation remains ongoing. Stay with News Channel 3 for any new developments.